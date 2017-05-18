La. State Police memorial service remembers troopers killed in the line of duty
Troopers and community members gathered at the Louisiana State Police memorial as the sun was setting Thursday night to remember the department's 29 fallen troopers since its inception in 1922. The list of fallen state police troopers starts with Officer Neill Yarborough Sr., who was shot by a fugitive in Bossier Parish in 1925, and ends with Senior Trooper Steven Vincent who was fatally shot while trying to assist a vehicle in Lake Charles in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|Regina Williams
|May 12
|Mustang
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr '17
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC