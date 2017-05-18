La. State Police memorial service remembers troopers killed in the line of duty

Troopers and community members gathered at the Louisiana State Police memorial as the sun was setting Thursday night to remember the department's 29 fallen troopers since its inception in 1922. The list of fallen state police troopers starts with Officer Neill Yarborough Sr., who was shot by a fugitive in Bossier Parish in 1925, and ends with Senior Trooper Steven Vincent who was fatally shot while trying to assist a vehicle in Lake Charles in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.