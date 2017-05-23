Identity of suspect sought by Lake Charles police
The public's help is needed in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video allegedly using a stolen credit card. On May 6, 2017, during the early morning hours, a victim lost his wallet which contained credit cards, according to a spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|Sun
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr '17
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr '17
|CZars_R_US
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC