Group helping adults in Midland learn...

Group helping adults in Midland learn to read

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

One group is helping adults in Midland learn to read. They held a look-book brunch to raise money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Regina Williams Sun drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May 14 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May 1 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr 21 Harley 2
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Apr '17 Disgusted 8
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... Apr '17 CZars_R_US 2
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar '17 Cold hard reality 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Calcasieu Parish was issued at May 22 at 4:09PM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC