Good Samaritans honored for aiding robbery victim
Some good Samaritans were honored by an East Texas city for coming to the aid of a robbery victim. On April 6, Longview police say a man approached a home in the 1100 block of south Green Street, where he struck a woman with a stone at the door of her home and forced his way inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC