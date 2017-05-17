Gators on the Geaux: Where are they now?
They're green, mean, and lurk in the waters all around the area, but the alligator isn't just Louisiana's state reptile. It was once a major symbol of Southwest Louisiana thanks to a fundraiser over 15 years ago called Gators on the Geaux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|Regina Williams
|May 12
|Mustang
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr '17
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC