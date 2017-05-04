Freebie Friday: parades, pirogue buil...

Freebie Friday: parades, pirogue building contest, Cupid in concert

11 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Contraband Days Pirate Festival is back, and if you are looking for something to do with the little ones this weekend, there are some family-friendly events in this week's Freebie Friday: The Lake Charles Civic Center is the place to be as the city celebrates the festival's 60th anniversary. Music, carnival rides, pirates, fireworks - this year's event is sure to have it all! This weekend's events also include a barbecue cookoff, arm wrestling tournament, pirogue building contest and cannon demonstrations.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at May 05 at 9:35AM CDT

Lake Charles, LA

