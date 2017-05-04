Freebie Friday: parades, pirogue building contest, Cupid in concert

The Contraband Days Pirate Festival is back, and if you are looking for something to do with the little ones this weekend, there are some family-friendly events in this week's Freebie Friday: The Lake Charles Civic Center is the place to be as the city celebrates the festival's 60th anniversary. Music, carnival rides, pirates, fireworks - this year's event is sure to have it all! This weekend's events also include a barbecue cookoff, arm wrestling tournament, pirogue building contest and cannon demonstrations.

