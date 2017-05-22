Freebie Friday: jelly tasting, Downto...

Freebie Friday: jelly tasting, Downtown at Sundown, train rides

Friday May 19

If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend, we have you covered! From a Movie in the Square, to free train rides, and homemade mayhaw jelly tastings, you are sure to find something in this week's Freebie Friday. Starks Mayhaw Festival: Friday and Saturday at the corner of HWYs 12/109 in Starks The Starks Mayhaw Festival takes place through Saturday and boasts carnival rides, arts and crafts, live music, southern food and plenty of berries and jelly for the whole family.

Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

