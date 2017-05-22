Freebie Friday: jelly tasting, Downtown at Sundown, train rides
If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend, we have you covered! From a Movie in the Square, to free train rides, and homemade mayhaw jelly tastings, you are sure to find something in this week's Freebie Friday. Starks Mayhaw Festival: Friday and Saturday at the corner of HWYs 12/109 in Starks The Starks Mayhaw Festival takes place through Saturday and boasts carnival rides, arts and crafts, live music, southern food and plenty of berries and jelly for the whole family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regina Williams
|22 hr
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr '17
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC