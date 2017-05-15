Five killed, four injured in crash on I-95 in Robeson County; lanes remain closed

Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash, which happened between Exit 2 and Exit 10 in Robeson County, occurred when a tanker trunk failed to slow down and struck a Dodge pickup truck, according to the NCHP.

