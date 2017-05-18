Driver killed in Highland rollover crash
The driver began losing control of the SUV one block up from where it crashed in the 1400 block of Cornwell. Three young boys who were passing by when it happened told KSLA News 12 they heard the crash, saw the debris flying and ran to the wreck, where they found a little boy and pulled him out of the SUV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|Regina Williams
|May 12
|Mustang
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr '17
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC