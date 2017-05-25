Dr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as int...

Dr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police Juror

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror . Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel, Sam Gabb.

