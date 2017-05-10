Dolly Parton recorded her first single Goldband Records.

It's a sad sight for music lovers, knowing a label that put Lake Charles on the map in the music industry is now reduced to rubble. "You can't get the smell back, you can't get the feeling back, walking on the floor, seeing the way things were," said Bam Arceneaux, who managed to rummage through the artifacts at Goldband Records before the facility on Church Street was torn down.

