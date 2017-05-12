Defendants in Calcasieu Parish methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
Five defendants have been sentenced for their roles in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Calcasieu Parish, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Friday, May 5. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Steven Paul Meaux, 32, of Lake Charles; Arielle Marie Ardoin, 33, of Kinder; Troy Lane Touchet, 42, of Jennings; Jose Rosalio Mendez-Gonzalez, 41, of Garland, TX; and Jorge Massu, 33, of Garland, TX, on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Lake Charles area. Meaux, Ardoin, and Touchet were sentenced on the charge of possession of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
