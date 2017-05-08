CPSO: Man dies 10 days after being st...

CPSO: Man dies 10 days after being struck in head, suspect's charges upgraded to manslaughter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the incident happened on Monday, April 24, at a residence on Mark LeBleu Road in Lake Charles. The victim, Danny Lejeune, 53 told deputies that while he was working on his truck outside of his home, an acquaintance, Lucas J. Vincent, 36, also of Lake Charles, unexpectedly walked up to him and struck him in the head with an unknown object and then fled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May 1 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr 21 Harley 2
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Apr 20 Disgusted 8
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... Apr 14 CZars_R_US 2
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar '17 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 18
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,533 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC