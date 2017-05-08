CPSO: Man dies 10 days after being struck in head, suspect's charges upgraded to manslaughter
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the incident happened on Monday, April 24, at a residence on Mark LeBleu Road in Lake Charles. The victim, Danny Lejeune, 53 told deputies that while he was working on his truck outside of his home, an acquaintance, Lucas J. Vincent, 36, also of Lake Charles, unexpectedly walked up to him and struck him in the head with an unknown object and then fled.
