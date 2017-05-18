Coroner IDs woman killed in Highland ...

Coroner IDs woman killed in Highland rollover crash

The Caddo coroner's office has identified the woman killed when she was ejected from an SUV in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. A young boy also was hurt in the wreck that happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday at the Cornwell Ave. at East Egan St. The driver began losing control of the SUV one block up from where it crashed in the 1400 block of Cornwell.

