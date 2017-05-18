Coroner IDs woman killed in Highland rollover crash
The Caddo coroner's office has identified the woman killed when she was ejected from an SUV in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. A young boy also was hurt in the wreck that happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday at the Cornwell Ave. at East Egan St. The driver began losing control of the SUV one block up from where it crashed in the 1400 block of Cornwell.
