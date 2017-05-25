Book signing in BC; Pushing Back the Darkness
The book was inspired by and written after meeting people from Elijah's Rising in Houston and learning about the crisis of human trafficking in America, she felt as if Christians needed to step up and become more aware. How can our young people help lend a hand and fight in this modern predicament? Laura wanted to be a voice, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|May 21
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr '17
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Disgusted
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC