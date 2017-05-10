Bill abolishing life without parole for juvenile offenders moves to full Senate for consideration
The House Criminal Justice Committee favorably reported Senate Bill 16, as amended, to the full Senate for consideration May 10. It would grant parole to any person serving a life sentence who was under 18 at the time of his or her crime if that person has served 25 years of the imposed sentence. The original Senate Bill 16, by Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, is part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' Justice Reinvestment package, designed to promote criminal justice reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC