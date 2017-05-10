Bill abolishing life without parole f...

Bill abolishing life without parole for juvenile offenders moves to full Senate for consideration

The House Criminal Justice Committee favorably reported Senate Bill 16, as amended, to the full Senate for consideration May 10. It would grant parole to any person serving a life sentence who was under 18 at the time of his or her crime if that person has served 25 years of the imposed sentence. The original Senate Bill 16, by Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, is part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' Justice Reinvestment package, designed to promote criminal justice reform.

