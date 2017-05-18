Baton Rouge police: Man lured girlfriend out of house so other girlfriend could attack her
A Lake Charles couple was arrested Wednesday after they were accused of driving to Baton Rouge to attack the man's other girlfriend for "running her mouth" after posting a video on Instagram announcing their plans earlier that day in February, according to a Baton Rouge police report. Police say Jordy Johnson, 31, texted his Baton Rouge girlfriend to come outside of her house while his other girlfriend, 27-year-old Holly Simien, waited behind the door and jumped out to attack her on the afternoon of Feb. 26, 2017.
