All boating restrictions lifted for Calcasieu River

18 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has discontinued all recreational boating restrictions for the Calcasieu River, the Police Jury announced Thursday. An Oakdale woman was sentenced last week to 12 months and one day in prison for receiving bribes for smuggling cell phones and tobacco into the Federal Correctional Institution at Oakdale, said Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook on Thursday, May 11. Billie A. Holmes, 55, of Oakdale, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on one count of bribery of a public official.

