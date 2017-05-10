All boating restrictions lifted for Calcasieu River
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has discontinued all recreational boating restrictions for the Calcasieu River, the Police Jury announced Thursday. An Oakdale woman was sentenced last week to 12 months and one day in prison for receiving bribes for smuggling cell phones and tobacco into the Federal Correctional Institution at Oakdale, said Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook on Thursday, May 11. Billie A. Holmes, 55, of Oakdale, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on one count of bribery of a public official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regina Williams
|7 hr
|Mustang
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC