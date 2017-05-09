18-year-olds would be allowed to work...

18-year-olds would be allowed to work as strippers in Louisiana under amended bill

State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, pushed his Senate Bill 144 Tuesday with major amendments through the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. The bill originally sought to restrict the age of dancers in Louisiana clubs to 21 and up, but amended version reverts back to require a minimum age of 18. State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, moved his Senate Bill 144 through the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday aims to protect young women from human trafficking by prohibiting strippers under the age of 18, three years younger than what he wanted.

