18-year-olds would be allowed to work as strippers in Louisiana under amended bill
State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, pushed his Senate Bill 144 Tuesday with major amendments through the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. The bill originally sought to restrict the age of dancers in Louisiana clubs to 21 and up, but amended version reverts back to require a minimum age of 18. State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, moved his Senate Bill 144 through the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday aims to protect young women from human trafficking by prohibiting strippers under the age of 18, three years younger than what he wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May 1
|jumaji
|2
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC