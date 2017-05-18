18-year-olds to still be allowed to s...

18-year-olds to still be allowed to strip in LA under amended bill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Older teenagers will still be allowed to work as strippers in Louisiana, after the "stripper age requirement bill" was amended before passing out of a state senate committee today. The changes keep the minimum age to work as an exotic dancer at 18, instead of raising it to 21. The bill does put new requirements on strip clubs, including requiring their employees receive training on how to spot human trafficking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May 1 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr 21 Harley 2
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Apr 20 Disgusted 8
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... Apr 14 CZars_R_US 2
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar '17 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 18
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at May 10 at 10:20AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC