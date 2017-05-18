18-year-olds to still be allowed to strip in LA under amended bill
Older teenagers will still be allowed to work as strippers in Louisiana, after the "stripper age requirement bill" was amended before passing out of a state senate committee today. The changes keep the minimum age to work as an exotic dancer at 18, instead of raising it to 21. The bill does put new requirements on strip clubs, including requiring their employees receive training on how to spot human trafficking.
