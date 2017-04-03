Uncovering who's really in charge of the Louisiana House: Taylor...

From left, State Director of Planning & Budget Barry DussA1 2; Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego; Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne and House Spreaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia; chat after Alario appearec before the House Appropriations Committee to present his Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 that would tap $99 million from the rainy day fund, the key effort to close the budget deficit, Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG -- A very rare contested election for House Speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.