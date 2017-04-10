Third arrest made in multiple shooting

Third arrest made in multiple shooting

Lake Charles Police have arrested a third man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured, two critically. The shooting happened on April 6 at about 3:45 a.m. on Tulip Street in Lake Charles.

