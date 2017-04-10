Theresa Schmidt celebrates her 39th anniversary at KPLC
"I've done this for so long. I really hope I can keep on being productive and telling stories that are worthwhile and help people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|15 hr
|Charlie
|1
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 8
|Yankee4life
|7
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC