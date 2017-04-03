The night the lights went out in Jennings
With the Jennings Bulldogs and St. Louis Saints dead-locked in a pitcher's duel through the top of the seventh inning, it was appearing as one club would need to take advantage of another's blunder to grab a lead and ultimately finish the game. However, Mother Nature continued to make her presence felt from Monday morning by not allowing the fuses on a pair of light poles to kick on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jenningsdailynews.net.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC