Teacher arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint on March 23rd in regards to local high school teacher, Raymond P. Johnson, 31, of Lake Charles. In the complaints, Johnson was suspected of inappropriately touching one of his students on numerous occasions in May 2015, when the boy was 15 years old.
