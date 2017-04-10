SWLA residents load up on crawfish fo...

SWLA residents load up on crawfish for Good Friday

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Edward Ashley-Soileau is the co-owner of JT's Seafood in Lake Charles and he said this is the best time of the year when it comes to the business' profit. "We look forward to this weekend; this is one of our better weekends for profit, but it's not just about that; it's about taking care of the customer," said Soileau.

