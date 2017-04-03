Stripper age requirement bill back in 2017 session
A bill to raise the minimum age of strippers to 21 is back again for this legislative session. A similar measure passed last year but the law was recently temporarily blocked by a judge over broad wording.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Sat
|Yankee4life
|7
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC