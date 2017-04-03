Statewide regulations possible for ride-sharing firms like Uber, Lyft
Louisiana could be the 40th state to establish statewide rules for ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber, circumventing the current parish-by-parish system for rolling out ride-sharing services to new areas. State Rep. Kenny Havard, R-Jackson, has pre-filed a bill that defines ride-sharing services, or transportation network companies, and imposes regulations like requiring drivers to undergo background checks and forcing ride-sharing companies to maintain trip records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC