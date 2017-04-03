Statewide regulations possible for ride-sharing firms like Uber, Lyft

Louisiana could be the 40th state to establish statewide rules for ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber, circumventing the current parish-by-parish system for rolling out ride-sharing services to new areas. State Rep. Kenny Havard, R-Jackson, has pre-filed a bill that defines ride-sharing services, or transportation network companies, and imposes regulations like requiring drivers to undergo background checks and forcing ride-sharing companies to maintain trip records.

