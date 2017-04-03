Statewide regulations possible for ri...

Statewide regulations possible for ride-sharing firms like Uber, Lyft

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana could be the 40th state to establish statewide rules for ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber, circumventing the current parish-by-parish system for rolling out ride-sharing services to new areas. State Rep. Kenny Havard, R-Jackson, has pre-filed a bill that defines ride-sharing services, or transportation network companies, and imposes regulations like requiring drivers to undergo background checks and forcing ride-sharing companies to maintain trip records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar 14 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar 9 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar 6 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar '17 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar '17 Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at April 04 at 3:20PM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC