St. John residents fed up with persistent water bill problems
The problem stems from so-called "smart meters" that use wifi to read water usage. One organization said what's happening in St. John Parish is starting to create trouble elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC