Senate starts passage of legislation with bills on human trafficking, prescription drugs

Republican state Sens Bodi White, of Central, left, James Fannin, of Jonesboro, and Eddie Lambert, of Prairieville, chat Monday, April 10, 2017 prior to the start of the 2017 Regular Session of Louisiana Legislature. State Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, opens the 2017 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature in the Senate on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.