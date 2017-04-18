Senate starts passage of legislation with bills on human trafficking, prescription drugs
Republican state Sens Bodi White, of Central, left, James Fannin, of Jonesboro, and Eddie Lambert, of Prairieville, chat Monday, April 10, 2017 prior to the start of the 2017 Regular Session of Louisiana Legislature. State Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, opens the 2017 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature in the Senate on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 8
|Yankee4life
|7
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC