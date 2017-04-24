Power restored for most residents in ...

Power restored for most residents in Southwest Lake Charles

8 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

According to the Entergy online power outage map, service is estimated to be restored for those customers still without power by 10 p.m. Lynn Jones, the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court, said he is monitoring how power outages could affect voters in the area. Outages in the area will affect power lines feeding the St. John Elementary School voting precinct, but should not affect the voting machines themselves, since the machines are equipped with batteries with a 12-hour life, said Jones.

