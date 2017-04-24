Power restored for most residents in Southwest Lake Charles
According to the Entergy online power outage map, service is estimated to be restored for those customers still without power by 10 p.m. Lynn Jones, the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court, said he is monitoring how power outages could affect voters in the area. Outages in the area will affect power lines feeding the St. John Elementary School voting precinct, but should not affect the voting machines themselves, since the machines are equipped with batteries with a 12-hour life, said Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC