Police union's raffle prize: Use of s...

Police union's raffle prize: Use of stun gun on an officer

Monday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A local police union in Louisiana is raffling off a grand prize that has shocked some: the use of a stun gun on one of its officers. DeRidder Police Chief John Gott says officers themselves suggested one of their own be stunned April 15 to raise funds for the department's Christmas toy drive.

