Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

16 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The Centennial Time Capsule, buried in 1967, will be unearthed at 3 p.m. at Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan Street followed by the Sesquicentennial Parade of Festivals at 4:30 p.m. Area festivals and events, as well as businesses/organizations/churches who've been in existence 50 years or more, are invited to participate. After the parade, a Family Concert will be held at the Arcade Amphitheatre, 900 Lakeshore Drive, from 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to dance the evening away to the sounds of Cold Sweat while enjoying the tasty menus items from local food trucks on site.

