PHOTOS: Accident on I-10 eastbound at La. 397
A fiery chain-reaction crash claimed one life and shut down I-10 near Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Six people also suffered injuries when several vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, collided around 5:30 p.m. A group of band students from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff - who were traveling to Disney World - were also stuck in the traffic.
