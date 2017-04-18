PHOTOS: Accident on I-10 eastbound at...

PHOTOS: Accident on I-10 eastbound at La. 397

15 hrs ago

A fiery chain-reaction crash claimed one life and shut down I-10 near Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Six people also suffered injuries when several vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, collided around 5:30 p.m. A group of band students from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff - who were traveling to Disney World - were also stuck in the traffic.

