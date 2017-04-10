Patti LaBelle performing in southwest Louisiana
The "Godmother of Soul", Patti LaBelle is coming to Southwest Louisiana. The iconic singer will perform at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles on Saturday, May 6 at 8:00 pm.
