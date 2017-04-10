Passenger stung by scorpion

Passenger stung by scorpion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A former state trooper who was fired in March of 2016 after allegations surfaced of payroll fraud and neglect of duty, reached a settlement with the Louisiana State Police Commission during an appeal hearing Thursday. New developments in the strange story of Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... 11 hr CZars_R_US 2
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Apr 8 Yankee4life 7
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar '17 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar '17 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar '17 Xierh 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC