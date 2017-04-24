ONCOR to restore power in Odessa this morning
More than 300 vendors and thousands of shoppers are expected to be on hand for this weekend's Flea Fest at Burton Coliseum. More than 300 vendors and thousands of shoppers are expected to be on hand for this weekend's Flea Fest at Burton Coliseum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC