News roundup: High school students submit 24 films for Film Prize...
Students from 16 schools are competing for $7,000 in cash and prizes in the Louisiana Film Prize's high school division, Film Prize Junior. reports the students created 24 films that will play April 28-29 at Film Prize Junior Fest during the regional arts festival Artbreak.
