Nephew of ETX man murdered by stepson...

Nephew of ETX man murdered by stepson considered revenge, called 911 instead

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Murder charges are dished out to a stepson for the killing of his stepfather. Upshur County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Holly Road in Pritchett Thursday evening where they found the body of James Earl Robertson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Sat Yankee4life 7
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar 14 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar 9 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar '17 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar '17 Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at April 09 at 10:26AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC