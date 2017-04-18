Murderer of 4-year old girl still try...

Murderer of 4-year old girl still trying to escape death penalty

Reeves has been on death row at Angola since 2004, but made a trip to court in Lake Charles on Tuesday for a post-conviction hearing. He's now claiming his trial attorneys were ineffective and is asking for a new trial - without the death penalty.

