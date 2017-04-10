Mother of shooting victim continues to seek justice for daughter
For Theresa Tillman, April 10 will always be the day her 19-year-old daughter was ripped from her life. Tillman's daughter, Lashuntae Benton, along with her classmate Annette January, were gunned down outside a Baton Rouge apartment a year ago .
