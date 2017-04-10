Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show
A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|15 hr
|Charlie
|1
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 8
|Yankee4life
|7
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC