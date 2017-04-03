McNeese down to four semifinalists in...

McNeese down to four semifinalists in search for new president

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Candidates will sit for public interviews on McNeese's campus April 10 and 11 to select finalists who will interview with the UL System Board April 20. "It was a tremendous challenge to narrow a field of 15 talented candidates to four but I am confident the Committee chose the right group to move forward in the process," UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. "Lake Charles is in the midst of an economic boom and McNeese's next leader is charged with meeting the community's rapidly changing needs."

