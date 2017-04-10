Man dies after shooting in Milan neighborhood
A man has been detained after authorities found what are believed to be components to make a bomb in Kisatchie National Forest, Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft said. His apartment complex, Mona Lisa Apartments, in New Llano has been evacuated while authorities check to see if there are hazardous materials in his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 8
|Yankee4life
|7
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC