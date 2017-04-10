Man dies after shooting in Milan neig...

Man dies after shooting in Milan neighborhood

13 hrs ago

A man has been detained after authorities found what are believed to be components to make a bomb in Kisatchie National Forest, Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft said. His apartment complex, Mona Lisa Apartments, in New Llano has been evacuated while authorities check to see if there are hazardous materials in his home.

Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Lake Charles, LA

