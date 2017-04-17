Louisiana woman, 2 children die in southwest Arkansas crash
Arkansas State Police say a Louisiana woman and two children were killed after the car they were in crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer rig in southwest Arkansas. A police report says 30-year-old Aileen Jose, a juvenile girl and a juvenile boy - all from Lake Charles, Louisiana - died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision Saturday.
