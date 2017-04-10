LCPD: Suspected armed robber fleeing ...

LCPD: Suspected armed robber fleeing scene accidentally shot by fellow suspect's gun

11 hrs ago

Two Lake Charles men have been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery of a home in the 2700 block of Church Street, authorities said. Walter Williams, 21, faces home invasion, armed robbery and negligent injury charges.

