LC Historic City Hall looking for historical artifacts
As a way to honor The City of Lake Charles during the Sesquicentennial, Historic City Hall is looking for historical artifacts. The artifacts will be put on display during an exhibit at Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center, which outlines the history of Lake Charles.
