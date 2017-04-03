Lake Charles woman sentenced to a yea...

Lake Charles woman sentenced to a year in prison for buying stolen equipment

11 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A Lake Charles woman was sentenced on Thursday to a year and a day in prison for buying stolen equipment from Texas, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Louisiana said in a statement. Katherine P. LaRocca, 53, of Lake Charles, was sentenced on three counts of sale and receipt of a stolen vehicle.

