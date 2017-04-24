Lake Charles Vietnam vet finally gets Bronze Star
After waiting 48 years, a Lake Charles man is finally getting the recognition he deserves. In 1969, Specialist 4 Albert Malveaux was in the 101st Airborne, serving in the Vietnam War.
