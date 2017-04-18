Lake Charles Sesquicentennial celebration rescheduled
The City of Lake Charles' Sesquicentennial Celebration, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 22, has been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather. The time capsule opening ceremony will take place Friday, May 26, at Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan St., prior to Downtown at Sundown.
